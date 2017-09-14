15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares surged 103.5 percent to $4.03.
- Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares jumped 21 percent to $12.41.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) shares climbed 17.8 percent to $15.53. Bristol-Myers and Halozyme disclosed a collaboration and license agreement using Halozyme's ENHANZE technology. The company also announced the licensing of its ENHANZE to Roche. Halozyme Therapeutics raised its FY sales outlook.
- Real Industry Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) shares rose 15 percent to $2.30 after the company reported the restart of Real Alloy’s Morgantown, Kentucky Used Beverage Can recycling operation and issued an update on corporate refinancing.
- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) gained 10.7 percent to $125.33. Autoliv initiated strategic review to consider separation of business segments into Passive Safety and Electronics.
- Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG) shares rose 10.6 percent to $5.21.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares surged 9.8 percent to $40.86 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) climbed 8.7 percent to $16.34. Beazer Homes updated its Q4 guidance in light of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. JP Morgan upgraded Beazer Homes from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $14.50 to $21.00.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) shares rose 8.1 percent to $12.96.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares surged 8 percent to $7.72.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares gained 7.9 percent to $6.85. Cowen raised the price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $14 from $9.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SALT) rose 6.6 percent to $7.30 as the company announced a $50 million buyback plan.
- 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII) shares gained 6 percent to $3.19 after surging 12.31 percent on Wednesday.
- Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE: TOO) shares gained 5.7 percent to $2.60. Wells Fargo upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) rose 3.1 percent to $16.73 in reaction to reports that the company is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of itself.
Mid-Day Gainers
