A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Consumer Price, Jobless Claims Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Consumer Price Index for August and initial jobless claims data for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 7 points to 22,142.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures fell 1.25 points to 2,495.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 6.25 points to 5,995.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.63 percent to trade at $55.51 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.65 percent to trade at $49.62 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.68 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.07 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.23 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.07 percent, while French CAC 40 Index declined 0.01 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.29 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.42 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.38 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.17 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and raised the price target from $12.00 to $14.00.

Hertz Global shares fell 5.14 percent to $22.70 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: UNFI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) disclosed that it is exploring strategic options for its Cardiac Rhythm Management Business.

(NASDAQ: LIVN) disclosed that it is exploring strategic options for its Cardiac Rhythm Management Business. Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) is exploring options, including a possible sale, Dow Jones reported.

(NYSE: THC) is exploring options, including a possible sale, Dow Jones reported. Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) reported a $175 million offering of common stock.

