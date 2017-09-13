Market Overview

15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2017 12:36pm   Comments
  • Inventure Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAK) shares jumped 23 percent to $4.12 after the company reported the sale of its frozen division for $50 million.
  • Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares 23 percent to $7.24.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares gained 13.6 percent to $4.21 after the company reported a collaboration with Nisshinbo Holdings to develop a Non Precious Metal Catalyst.
  • Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: LOXO) shares jumped 13 percent to $ 84.82. Loxo Oncology announced initial LOXO-292 clinical data to be presented as late-breaking presentation at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer.
  • Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares gained 12.6 percent to $ 14.16. William Blair upgraded Sientra from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares climbed 12 percent to $7.77 after declining 11.89 percent on Tuesday.
  • eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) shares rose 11.9 percent to $2.35.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) climbed 10.6 percent to $6.25 after surging 34.52 percent on Tuesday.
  • Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) shares gained 9.9 percent to $2.90.
  • Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares surged 9.2 percent to $3.32.
  • Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) gained 9.1 percent to $58.85 following news that Apple TV 4K supports Dolby vision titles.
  • Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) shares rose 7.4 percent to $ 13.05. ZAGG's mophie brand announced wireless charging base compatible with new Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X.
  • Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) surged 7.2 percent to $97.43 after the company reported the acquisition of substantially all assets of Fidelis Care for $3.75 billion.
  • Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) shares gained 6.4 percent to $10.36. Susquehanna upgraded Finish Line from Neutral to Positive and raised the price target from $9.00 to $12.00.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) rose 5.4 percent to $47.47 amid report of PE interest.

Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Movers

