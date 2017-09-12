Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 12

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of some of the options alerts from Tuesday, September 12, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:59:59 pm: PXD PXD Jan, 2019 $160 Calls Sweep (7) at the Ask: 505 @ $9.472 vs 265 OI; Ref=$129.9

3:51:20 pm: MU MU Nov 17 $37 Puts Sweep (15) at the Ask: 1200 @ $3.951 vs 17 OI; Ref=$34.27

3:49:06 pm: MU MU Nov 17 $37 Calls Above Ask!: 27000 @ $1.311 vs 1002 OI; Ref=$34.31

3:48:36 pm: BAC BAC Sep 29 $24 Calls at the Ask: 25000 @ $0.42 vs 6783 OI; Ref=$23.96

3:40:29 pm: DHR DHR Jan 19 $87.5 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $3.101 vs 70 OI; Ref=$87.23

3:28:05 pm: HPE HPE Jan, 2019 $12 Puts Sweep (5) at the Ask: 663 @ $1.111 vs 11 OI; Ref=$13.075

3:27:20 pm: VMW VMW Oct 27 $113 Calls at the Bid: 2500 @ $1.25 vs 0 OI; Ref=$109.1

3:21:01 pm: AMZN AMZN Nov 17 $990 Calls at the Bid: 643 @ $38.701 vs 322 OI; Ref=$980.498

2:41:53 pm: BBRY BBRY Oct 13 $9 Calls Sweep (7) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.661 vs 500 OI; Ref=$9.28

2:29:34 pm: CBRL CBRL Fri $155 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $1.65 vs 430 OI; Ref=$148.0

1:34:34 pm: AAPL AAPL Sep 29 $162.5 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 635 @ $3.251 vs 456 OI; Ref=$162.705

1:12:01 pm: AVGO AVGO Nov 17 $230 Puts Sweep (22) at the Bid: 606 @ $4.505 vs 190 OI; Ref=$248.41

1:11:24 pm: AAPL AAPL Sep 29 $162.5 Puts Sweep (16) at the Bid: 652 @ $3.801 vs 456 OI; Ref=$161.98

1:04:51 pm: VRX VRX Nov 17 $12 Puts at the Ask: 3459 @ $0.49 vs 919 OI; Ref=$14.505

1:04:26 pm: VRX VRX Nov 17 $12 Puts Sweep (25) at the Ask: 1449 @ $0.48 vs 919 OI; Ref=$14.4901

12:58:02 pm: GPRO GPRO Fri $11 Puts Sweep (19) at the Ask: 1829 @ $0.19 vs 852 OI; Ref=$11.1509

11:37:42 am: NFLX NFLX Oct 13 $182.5 Calls Sweep (18) at the Ask: 500 @ $5.951 vs 67 OI; Ref=$182.8

10:50:30 am: BABA BABA Oct 6 $172.5 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $3.4 vs 132 OI; Ref=$174.21

