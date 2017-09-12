22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares rose 43.6 percent to $2.67 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed Expedited Access Pathway designation from the FDA to accelerate US access to Hemopurifier.

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 13.5 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.91 percent on Monday.

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) rose 8 percent to $4.05 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.38 percent on Monday.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) rose 7 percent to $19.79 in pre-market trading after surging 19.35 percent on Monday. The company reported the sale of PARAGARD to CooperSurgical for $1.1 billion in cash.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 6.3 percent to $2.54 in pre-market trading after jumping 26.46 percent on Monday.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) shares rose 5.3 percent to $53.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.40 percent on Monday.

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) rose 4.6 percent to $3.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.31 percent on Monday.

Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) rose 4.6 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after declining 1.12 percent on Monday.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 4.1 percent to $63.00 in pre-market trading after surging 7.72 percent on Monday.

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) rose 3.5 percent to $6.48 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.48 percent on Monday.

Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) rose 3.4 percent to $16.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.13 percent on Monday.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares rose 3.2 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alcoa from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $44.00 to $60.00.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 3 percent to $7.80 in pre-market trading after falling 2.38 percent on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

SAGE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares fell 23.2 percent to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 STATUS trial of brexalonone in super-refractory status epilepticus did not meet its primary endpoint.

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) fell 22.7 percent to $18.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 21.91 percent on Monday.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) fell 10.6 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading. Aldeyra Therapeutics disclosed 'positive' results from dry eye disease Phase 2a clinical trial.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) fell 6.5 percent to $2.58 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.08 percent on Monday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) shares fell 4.8 percent to $41.75 in pre-market trading. Brookfield Infrastructure priced 16.628 million share offering at $42.10 per unit.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) fell 4.7 percent to $21.35 after rising 0.22 percent on Monday.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) fell 4.4 percent to $3.97 in pre-market trading after climbing 33.01 percent on Monday.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 4.2 percent to $9.22 in pre-market trading after declining 0.21 percent on Monday.

LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 3.4 percent to $13.80 in pre-market trading after rising 2.44 percent on Monday.

