22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares rose 43.6 percent to $2.67 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed Expedited Access Pathway designation from the FDA to accelerate US access to Hemopurifier.
- RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) rose 13.5 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.91 percent on Monday.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) rose 8 percent to $4.05 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.38 percent on Monday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) rose 7 percent to $19.79 in pre-market trading after surging 19.35 percent on Monday. The company reported the sale of PARAGARD to CooperSurgical for $1.1 billion in cash.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 6.3 percent to $2.54 in pre-market trading after jumping 26.46 percent on Monday.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) shares rose 5.3 percent to $53.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.40 percent on Monday.
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) rose 4.6 percent to $3.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.31 percent on Monday.
- Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) rose 4.6 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after declining 1.12 percent on Monday.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 4.1 percent to $63.00 in pre-market trading after surging 7.72 percent on Monday.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) rose 3.5 percent to $6.48 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.48 percent on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) rose 3.4 percent to $16.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.13 percent on Monday.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) shares rose 3.2 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alcoa from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $44.00 to $60.00.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 3 percent to $7.80 in pre-market trading after falling 2.38 percent on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- SAGE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares fell 23.2 percent to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 STATUS trial of brexalonone in super-refractory status epilepticus did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) fell 22.7 percent to $18.05 in pre-market trading after dropping 21.91 percent on Monday.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) fell 10.6 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading. Aldeyra Therapeutics disclosed 'positive' results from dry eye disease Phase 2a clinical trial.
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) fell 6.5 percent to $2.58 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.08 percent on Monday.
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) shares fell 4.8 percent to $41.75 in pre-market trading. Brookfield Infrastructure priced 16.628 million share offering at $42.10 per unit.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) fell 4.7 percent to $21.35 after rising 0.22 percent on Monday.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) fell 4.4 percent to $3.97 in pre-market trading after climbing 33.01 percent on Monday.
- Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 4.2 percent to $9.22 in pre-market trading after declining 0.21 percent on Monday.
- LG Display Co Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 3.4 percent to $13.80 in pre-market trading after rising 2.44 percent on Monday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...