20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
- Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE: TAHO) shares surged 38.5 percent to $6.51 after the company disclosed that the Guatemalan Supreme Court issued a decision that reinstates the Escobal mining license of its Guatemalan subsidiary.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) jumped 36.2 percent to $4.25 after the company issued trial results from its Phase 2 study of CDKL5.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares climbed 20.2 percent to $10.10.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) surged 16.7 percent to $18.08. Teva named Kåre Schultz as President and CEO. BTIG Research upgraded Teva from Neutral to Buy.
- Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) shares rose 15.8 percent to $10.85.
- HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) shares jumped 15.5 percent to $35.55
- Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares climbed 14.6 percent to $5.50.
- Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ: FNHC) shares surged 12.8 percent to $13.59.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 12.3 percent to $2.19 after the company disclosed positive Phase 1 data for intratumoral IMO-2125 in combination with ipilimumab.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) shares climbed 11.6 percent to $19.90 after gaining 8.51 percent on Friday.
- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BCRH) shares rose 10 percent to $15.45 after declining 6.64 percent on Friday.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) climbed 9.5 percent to $22.45.
- Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) gained 9.4 percent to $7.44. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Savara with a Market Outperform rating.
- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: AHL) shares surged 9 percent to $41.55.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares rose 6.2 percent to $2.22.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) gained 6 percent to $13.83. Cowen & Co. upgraded Allscripts Healthcare from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Richmont Mines Inc. (USA) (NYSE: RIC) shares rose 5.8 percent to $10.10. Alamos Gold announced plans to acquire Richmont Mines. Richmont Mines also announced sale of Quebec assets to Monarques Gold.
- Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: MBWM) gained 5 percent to $30.71. DA Davidson upgraded Mercantile Bank from Neutral to Buy.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) shares rose 4.5 percent to $6.00. Globe Telecom has awarded Gilat a five year multi-million dollar contract for managed service satellite backhaul for cellular services.
- Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares gained 3.9 percent to $27.08. BMO Capital upgraded Malibu Boats from Market Perform to Outperform.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...