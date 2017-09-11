Market Overview

20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2017 12:29pm   Comments
  • Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE: TAHO) shares surged 38.5 percent to $6.51 after the company disclosed that the Guatemalan Supreme Court issued a decision that reinstates the Escobal mining license of its Guatemalan subsidiary.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) jumped 36.2 percent to $4.25 after the company issued trial results from its Phase 2 study of CDKL5.
  • IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares climbed 20.2 percent to $10.10.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) surged 16.7 percent to $18.08. Teva named Kåre Schultz as President and CEO. BTIG Research upgraded Teva from Neutral to Buy.
  • Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) shares rose 15.8 percent to $10.85.
  • HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) shares jumped 15.5 percent to $35.55
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: OXBR) shares climbed 14.6 percent to $5.50.
  • Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ: FNHC) shares surged 12.8 percent to $13.59.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) gained 12.3 percent to $2.19 after the company disclosed positive Phase 1 data for intratumoral IMO-2125 in combination with ipilimumab.
  • Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) shares climbed 11.6 percent to $19.90 after gaining 8.51 percent on Friday.
  • Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BCRH) shares rose 10 percent to $15.45 after declining 6.64 percent on Friday.
  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) climbed 9.5 percent to $22.45.
  • Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) gained 9.4 percent to $7.44. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Savara with a Market Outperform rating.
  • Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: AHL) shares surged 9 percent to $41.55.
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares rose 6.2 percent to $2.22.
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) gained 6 percent to $13.83. Cowen & Co. upgraded Allscripts Healthcare from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Richmont Mines Inc. (USA) (NYSE: RIC) shares rose 5.8 percent to $10.10. Alamos Gold announced plans to acquire Richmont Mines. Richmont Mines also announced sale of Quebec assets to Monarques Gold.
  • Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: MBWM) gained 5 percent to $30.71. DA Davidson upgraded Mercantile Bank from Neutral to Buy.
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) shares rose 4.5 percent to $6.00. Globe Telecom has awarded Gilat a five year multi-million dollar contract for managed service satellite backhaul for cellular services.
  • Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) shares gained 3.9 percent to $27.08. BMO Capital upgraded Malibu Boats from Market Perform to Outperform.

