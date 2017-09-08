Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 8

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Friday, September 8, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

2:12:45 pm: HOG Harley Davidson Feb 16 $45 Puts at the Ask: 1250 @ $3.15 vs 1014 OI; Ref=$47.2394

1:17:46 pm: AA Alcoa Oct 13 $45 Calls Sweep (15) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.801 vs 2 OI; Ref=$42.54

11:51:21 am: AMD AMD Apr 20 $10 Puts at the Bid: 8000 @ $0.86 vs 770 OI; Ref=$12.19

11:40:38 am: AAPL Apple Oct 27 $160 Puts Sweep (5) at the Ask: 1747 @ $5.401 vs 1292 OI; Ref=$159.679

11:20:38 am: FEYE FireEye Oct 20 $15 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 1027 @ $0.371 vs 686 OI; Ref=$15.98

10:54:42 am: SEAS SeaWorld Oct 20 $13 Calls at the Ask: 750 @ $0.401 vs 27 OI; Ref=$12.08

10:53:47 am: HIMX Himax Jan 19 $10 Puts at the Bid: 3600 @ $1.4 vs 1755 OI; Ref=$9.96

10:50:04 am: LL Lumber Liq Sep 22 $41.5 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 732 @ $1.244 vs 6 OI; Ref=$40.83

9:51:16 am: MOMO MOMO Jan, 2019 $60 Calls Sweep (17) at the Bid: 500 @ $4.101 vs 294 OI; Ref=$38.2

9:35:51 am: EXEL Exelixis Nov 17 $29 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $1.45 vs 163 OI; Ref=$25.7

