Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 7
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2017 4:37pm   Comments
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Thursday, September 7, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:42:41 pm: AAPL Apple Oct 6 $157.5 Puts Sweep (6) at the Ask: 634 @ $2.79 vs 319 OI; Ref=$161.15

3:19:05 pm: STX Seagate Tech Oct 13 $31 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 594 @ $1.011 vs 11 OI; Ref=$32.42

3:09:44 pm: CERN Cerner Dec 15 $67.5 Puts at the Ask: 1080 @ $2.8 vs 41 OI; Ref=$69.11

1:55:08 pm: COH Coach Fri $40.5 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.451 vs 100 OI; Ref=$40.8

1:45:04 pm: BMY Bristol Myers Squibb Dec 15 $50 Puts at the Ask: 3750 @ $0.331 vs 2253 OI; Ref=$62.86

1:32:24 pm: SQ Square Oct 20 $25 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1500 @ $0.6 vs 614 OI; Ref=$26.61

1:27:19 pm: YELP YELP Oct 20 $48 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.62 vs 46 OI; Ref=$43.98

12:58:11 pm: BMY Bristol Myers Squibb Fri $62 Calls Sweep (10) at the Bid: 621 @ $1.045 vs 96 OI; Ref=$62.94

12:45:27 pm: CMCSA Comcast Fri $38 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 1173 @ $0.551 vs 4 OI; Ref=$38.3401

11:44:28 am: COST Costco Oct 6 $152.5 Puts Sweep (18) at the Ask: 633 @ $1.671 vs 370 OI; Ref=$157.64

11:25:16 am: GOGO GOGO Nov 17 $16 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.6 vs 227 OI; Ref=$14.43

11:07:52 am: ALKS Alkermes Sep 15 $50 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 4551 @ $0.61 vs 188 OI; Ref=$49.49

10:59:09 am: ILG ILG Oct 20 $25 Calls Above Ask!: 1650 @ $1.101 vs 652 OI; Ref=$24.9761

10:53:07 am: EROS EROS Dec 15 $20 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 824 @ $0.948 vs 80 OI; Ref=$11.85

10:32:55 am: AG First Maj Silver Sep 15 $6 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.601 vs 821 OI; Ref=$7.56

10:08:16 am: RH RH Oct 20 $75 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $4.0 vs 26 OI; Ref=$72.5

9:42:45 am: AZN AZN Sep 15 $31.5 Calls at the Bid: 1276 @ $0.451 vs 30 OI; Ref=$31.29

This Drug, An Alternative To Marijuana And Ketamine, Could Treat Suicidal Depression And PTSD

Nemus Bioscience CEO Talks 'Waves Of Dominance' In The Cannabis Therapeutics Industry

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

