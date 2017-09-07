18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) shares declined 20.1 percent to $13.43 after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Airgain Inc (NASDAQ: AIRG) shares dropped 15.1 percent to $9.15 after the company issued sales growth forecast. Airgain expects FY17 sales growth of 12percent to 15 percent. It also projects 20 percent+ sales growth for FY18.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares tumbled 13.8 percent to $74.15 after the company issued pipeline update on fitusiran and givosiran investigational RNAi therapeutic programs. Alnylam disclosed that it has 'suspended fitusiran dosing due to thrombotic event and aims to resume dosing as soon as possible upon agreement with global regulatory authorities.'
- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE: BCRH) shares declined 12.8 percent to $15.30.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares dropped 12.2 percent to $8.60. Cellect Biotechnology reported a $4.3 million raise in a registered direct offering.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) shares declined 10.2 percent to $7.05 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) shares dipped 10 percent to $39.74 after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its third quarter.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares fell 9.4 percent to $25.51.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) shares dipped 8.1 percent to $17.15.
- Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) fell 8.1 percent to $4.24 after the company disclosed a plan for reverse stock split.
- Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) dropped 7.8 percent to $9.73. Surgery Partners appointed Clifford Adlerz as Interim CEO, effective immediately.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) declined 7.6 percent to $12.25. Mizuho downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from Buy to Neutral.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ: TRHC) fell 6.7 percent to $20.81. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported the purchase of SinfoniaRx. Wells Fargo downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) shares declined 6.1 percent to $109.82. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ferrari from Overweight to Underweight.
- Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBRG) dropped 5.6 percent to $2.55. Piper Jaffray downgraded Bravo Brio Restaurant from Neutral to Underweight.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGI) declined 4.7 percent to $16.25. Piper Jaffray downgraded Fiesta Restaurant from Neutral to Underweight.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) fell 4.3 percent to $22.08. KEMET reported an offering of 8.42 million shares of common stock via selling holders.
- Trivago NV – ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares slipped 4.1 percent to $11.98. Bank of America downgraded Trivago from Buy to Neutral.
