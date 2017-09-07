15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares jumped 45.1 percent to $71.72 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY2017 outlook.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) shares jumped 27.1 percent to $15.36 after the company disclosed positive top-line data from Phase 2a clinical trial in COPD with RPL554 dosed in addition to tiotropium.
- NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares climbed 24.8 percent to $9.72 after the company offered updated data for indoximod plus KEYTRUDA. The updated data showed improvement of response rate for patients in advanced melanoma.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 15.8 percent to $10.31. The company said that it expects its third quarter revenue and guidance to come in at the higher end of its prior guidance. On top of that, the company said that it expects to be profitable in the third quarter on a non-GAAP basis although not profitable on a GAAP basis.
- Cabelas Inc (NYSE: CAB) gained 14.5 percent to $61.18. The Federal Reserve approved Synovus Bank's acquisition of Cabela's World’s Foremost Bank.
- Cleantech Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ: CLNT) shares rose 13.3 percent to $3.74 after the company reported a deal with ECoin Development for developing cryptocurrency system to power blockchain-enabled share economy ecosystem.
- Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX) jumped 13 percent to $13.90. Matrix Service reported a Q4 loss of $0.04 per share on revenue of $291.8 million.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) surged 10.8 percent to $4.32 after the company reported winning of US Navy contract for insertion of Ship Protection System on USS Fort Lauderdale, LPD 28.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) jumped 8.3 percent to $44.15 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and reported a deal to buy Shenandoah Furniture for $40 million.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 7.8 percent to $1.53. H.C. Wainwright upgraded Aptose Biosciences from Neutral to Buy.
- aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) gained 7.2 percent to $3.00. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma with an Overweight rating and a price target of $7.00.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) climbed 6.7 percent to $15.77. Morgan Stanley upgraded FireEye from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- ITI Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) gained 5.6 percent to $20.03 as the company disclosed positive topline data from 6-week open-label safety switching study with lumateperone in patients with schizophrenia.
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) rose 4.3 percent to $9.70. Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on Alder Biopharma with a Buy rating.
- AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN) gained 3.9 percent to $31.51. BMO Capital initiated coverage on AstraZeneca with an Outperform rating.
Posted-In: Mid-Day GainersNews Intraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...