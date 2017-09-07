The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

Europe's antitrust czar, the scourge of U.S. corporations, has a sculpture of a hand in her Brussels office, its middle finger extended out. On Wednesday, the bird was on the other hand: Link

The Federal Reserve will lose an influential centrist with the resignation of Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, according to a letter sent Wednesday to President Donald Trump: Link

President Donald Trump agreed to a request from congressional Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and extend government funding through Dec. 15, while also tying it into relief funding for the victims of Hurricane Harvey: Link

Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump is unlikely to nominate Gary Cohn, his top economic adviser, as the next Federal Reserve chairman, according to people familiar with the president’s thinking, adding to the uncertainty over the U.S. central bank’s leadership and policies next year: Link

Activist investor Nelson Peltz on Wednesday laid out a detailed case for why Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) should give him a board seat, painting a picture of a company impenetrable to outsiders and incapable of navigating the changing consumer landscape: Link

Reuters

Here's the painful flipside of the nation’s shale oil boom - a parallel increase in substance abuse, drug crime and related social ills: Link

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) said on Wednesday it had found that an operation likely based in Russia spent $100,000 on thousands of U.S. ads promoting divisive social and political messages in a two-year-period through May: Link

Bloomberg

Starting about two years ago, fears of a lithium shortage almost tripled prices for the metal, to more than $20,000 a ton, in just 10 months. The cause was a spike in the market for electric vehicles, which were suddenly competing with laptops and smartphones for lithium ion batteries: Link

Engineers at Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) found a quality problem earlier this summer with a cast aluminum auto part that was taking hours to diagnose and fix. They were stumped, so they called in the rocket scientists -- literally: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Initial Jobless Claims for Sep 1 298.0K vs 241.0K Est; Prior 236.0K. Continuing Claims for Aug 25 1.94M vs 1.95M Est

USA Nonfarm Productivity (QoQ) for Q2 1.50% vs 1.30% Est; Prior 0.90%

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in Pittsburgh at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta at 7:00 p.m. ET.

President Federal Reserve Bank of New York William Dudley is set to speak in New York at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Omaha at 8:15 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Morgan Stanley upgraded FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

Goldman upgraded JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) from Neutral to Buy

Morgan Stanley downgraded Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) from Overweight to Underweight

Wells Fargo downgraded Tabula Rasa (NASDAQ: TRHC) from Outperform to Market Perform

Mizuho downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) from Buy to Neutral

