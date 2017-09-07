22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

RH (NYSE: RH) rose 33.1 percent to $65.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY2017 outlook.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 15.8 percent to $10.31 in pre-market trading. GoPro expects Q3 sales and gross margin at the high end of its outlook range. The company also said it will be profitable during the third quarter on non-GAAP basis.

Cabelas Inc (NYSE: CAB) rose 14.7 percent to $61.30 in pre-market trading. The Federal Reserve approved Synovus Bank's acquisition of Cabela's World's Foremost Bank.

Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) shares rose 14.6 percent to $6.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported a definitive deal with BlueFocus Int'l to combine businesses.

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) rose 7.7 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported winning of US Navy contract for insertion of Ship Protection System on USS Fort Lauderdale, LPD 28.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) rose 6.5 percent to $9.90 in pre-market trading. Mizuho Securities initiated coverage on Alder Biopharma with a Buy rating.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) rose 6.1 percent to $2.09 in pre-market trading after falling 3.43 percent on Wednesday.

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) rose 5.2 percent to $15.55 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded FireEye from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

China Auto Logistics Inc (NASDAQ: CALI) shares rose 5 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after surging 10.50 percent on Wednesday.

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) rose 4.7 percent to $11.05 in pre-market trading. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Yatra Online with a Buy rating.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) rose 4.6 percent to $23.10 in pre-market trading. Finisar is expected to post quarterly earnings after the closing bell.

Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) rose 4.4 percent to $11.49 in pre-market trading after declining 3.67 percent on Wednesday.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) shares rose 4.3 percent to $19.42 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.32 percent on Wednesday.

ZAIS Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZAIS) rose 4.1 percent to $3.33 in pre-market trading after climbing 87.21 percent on Wednesday.

Losers

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) shares fell 21 percent to $68.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued pipeline update on fitusiran and givosiran investigational RNAi therapeutic programs. Alnylam disclosed that it has 'suspended fitusiran dosing due to thrombotic event and aims to resume dosing as soon as possible upon agreement with global regulatory authorities.'

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) fell 13.4 percent to $14.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) fell 5.1 percent to $21.90 in pre-market trading. KEMET reported an offering of 8.42 million shares of common stock via selling holders.

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 4 percent to $3.60 after declining 1.32 percent on Wednesday.

Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) fell 3.8 percent to $11.45 in pre-market trading after rising 4.39 percent on Wednesday.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) shares fell 3.6 percent to $112.68 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ferrari from Overweight to Underweight.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) fell 3.5 percent to $42.76 in pre-market trading after rising 0.89 percent on Wednesday.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares fell 3.4 percent to $16.20 in pre-market trading. Builders FirstSource priced offering of 13.48 million shares by JLL Building Holdings at $16.30 per share.

