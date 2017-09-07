Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the second quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Quarterly Services Survey report for the second quarter is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The EIA’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in Pittsburgh at 12:15 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta at 7:00 p.m. ET.
- President Federal Reserve Bank of New York William Dudley is set to speak in New York at 7:00 p.m. ET.
- Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Omaha at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Markets
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...