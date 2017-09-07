Is Fantasy Football Just A Waste Of Time?

Is fantasy football just a big time drain?

A new report from LendEDU makes its hard to believe it is anything but.

The average player spends nearly eight hours a week on fantasy football, setting their lineup, strategizing, browsing the waiver wire, etc.

The average season-long player spends $286.84 on league entry fees. Aligned with most gambling activities, an overwhelming majority of players are expecting a positive return on investment.

Employers may be even more annoyed than your friends by your chatter on your draft picks.

The average “general manager” is spending on average over four hours per week on fantasy football at the office, working out to about a $1,186 loss in productivity on average.

NFL players are also among those sick of hearing about the added pressure to perform for a casual fan's fantasy team.

I don't care about your fantasy football team. Thanks! Sincerely real life football guy.

— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) September 1, 2017

The NFL is certainly responsible for the proliferation of this phenomenon, knowing that fantasy sports is great for engagement, creating fans of individual players and bolstering the viewership of team's fantasy managers would otherwise not watch. Fantasy sports is now a $7.22 billion industry with nearly 60 million players in the US.

