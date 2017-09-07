A higher credit score or the new iPhone 8, which would you rather have?

If you're like a third of Americans, you’d pick the latter.

According to a new survey by WalletHub, 31 percent of Americans surveyed would rather have the 10th anniversary Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone than a higher credit score.

Interestingly enough, 70 percent of respondents didn’t realize credit scores affect cell phone bills.

Thankfully for Apple, credit scores are at historical levels, meaning financing the new iPhone 8 won't be a problem for many consumers.

The study confirms that demand for one of the most significant devices ever released is not waning.

Thirty-seven (37) percent of respondents said their phone has a bigger impact on their life than their credit score.

While this observation may not be surprising — as your credit score isn’t something you can touch and interact with, while millennials are said to check their phones 157 times a day — your credit score can affect your quality of life substantially.

Related Link: Apple's Sept. 12 Event: 4 Things That Matter

Posted-In: News Previews Psychology Events Tech Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.