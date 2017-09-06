Market Overview

12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2017 1:08pm   Comments
  • Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares dipped 24.8 percent to $11.23 after the company lowered its guidance.
  • At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) dropped 11.4 percent to $22.70. At Home Group reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share on revenue of $232.1 million.
  • Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) declined 8.1 percent to $2.27 after gaining 33.51 percent on Tuesday. Vectura Group reported a major new tiotropium bromide PI development programme accelerated through licensing of Pulmatrix technology.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) dropped 8 percent to $53.52. Dave & Buster's posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also cut its comparable-store sales forecast for its fiscal year.
  • Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ: YOGA) shares fell 7.3 percent to $3.82.
  • Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) tumbled 6.7 percent to $9.69. Independence Realty Trust reported a 12.5 million share offering and agreed to acquire a portfolio of nine communities for $228.1 million.
  • Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) fell 6.3 percent to $6.94. Electromed reported Q4 earnings of $0.11 per share on sales of $7.3 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares declined 5 percent to $25.60 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) shares dropped 4.5 percent to $58.33 as the company lowered its passenger unit revenue forecast for the current quarter.
  • Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) fell 4.2 percent to $46.69 after the company lowered its FY2017 earnings guidance.
  • Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) fell 3.8 percent to $14.35. Nomad Foods announced a 33.33 million share offering by Pershing Square.
  • Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) slipped 3 percent to $43.88. GoDaddy reported an offering 20,050,000 shares of common stock.

