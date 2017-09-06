25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) rose 45.5 percent to $15.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced 'positive' results from ongoing Phase 1b trial of VY-AADC01 for advanced Parkinson's disease.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 42.7 percent to $5.48 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 DUO study evaluating the efficacy and safety of duvelisib showed statistically significant improvement.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) rose 37.2 percent to $0.700 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a licensing agreement with Fosun Pharma for exclusive rights to develop and commercialize bremelanotide.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) rose 15.6 percent to $47.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its SRP-4053 study achieved statistical significance on primary and secondary biological endpoints.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 9.2 percent to $5.38 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan upgraded Biocryst Pharma from Neutral to Overweight.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) rose 5.3 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after surging 7.17 percent on Tuesday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 4.8 percent to $16.28 in pre-market trading. Barclays upgraded Fiat Chrysler from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Yirendai Ltd - ADR (NYSE: YRD) rose 3.8 percent to $40.89 in pre-market trading after falling 4.99 percent on Tuesday.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 3.5 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after declining 2.36 percent on Tuesday.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) shares rose 3.1 percent to $28.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY18 forecast.

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) rose 3.1 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after dipping 11.95 percent on Tuesday.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) rose 2.6 percent to $11.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.99 percent on Tuesday.

Losers

Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares fell 22.3 percent to $11.60 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its guidance.

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) fell 7.4 percent to $45.14 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY2017 earnings guidance.

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 7.3 percent to $2.29 after gaining 33.51 percent on Tuesday. Vectura Group reported a major new tiotropium bromide PI development programme accelerated through licensing of Pulmatrix technology.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 7.2 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading. Dave & Buster's posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also cut its comparable-store sales forecast for its fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares fell 6.5 percent to $25.20 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) fell 5.5 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after rising 2.84 percent on Tuesday.

Planet Payment Inc (NASDAQ: PLPM) shares fell 3.7 percent to $3.92 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.24 percent on Tuesday.

Royal Gold, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: RGLD) fell 3.6 percent to $90.82 in pre-market trading after rising 1.49 percent on Tuesday.

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) fell 3.2 percent to $43.75 in pre-market trading. GoDaddy reported an offering 20,050,000 shares of common stock.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares fell 2.6 percent to $26.29 in pre-market trading after surging 119.61 percent on Tuesday. Insmed reported a $250 million offering of common stock.

Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 2.5 percent to $6.24 after dropping 0.93 percent on Tuesday.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) fell 2.3 percent to $22.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.07 percent on Tuesday.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) fell 2 percent to $14.65 in pre-market trading. Nomad Foods announced a 33.33 million share offering by Pershing Square.

