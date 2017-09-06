The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Benzinga

When Chicken Soup For The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE) IPO'd earlier this month, some were confused by the timing and even the decision to go public itself: Link

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) will acquire Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) in a deal worth $30 billion, forging an aerospace behemoth producing virtually all types of avionics systems for commercial and defense aircraft: Link

Wall Street Journal

Senate GOP leaders signaled Tuesday they will tie an increase in the nation’s borrowing limit to an aid package for victims of Tropical Storm Harvey, a move that could boost the debt-limit legislation’s chances of passage ahead of a deadline this month: Link

For retailers, the robot apocalypse isn’t a science-fiction movie. As digital giants swallow a growing share of shoppers’ spending, thousands of stores have closed and tens of thousands of workers have lost their jobs: Link

Reuters

Advanced hackers have targeted United States and European energy companies in a cyber espionage campaign that has in some cases successfully broken into the core systems that control the companies’ operations, according to researchers at the security firm Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC): Link

Regulators must do more to help mom-and-pop investors better understand the potential risks posed by cyber crime and new technologies used to commit fraud, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton said on Tuesday: Link

Bloomberg

Hurricane Irma, the most powerful storm to form in the open Atlantic Ocean, made landfall in the Caribbean early Wednesday and barreled toward Puerto Rico on a path that may bring it ashore in Florida and destroy so much property that damages may surpass Hurricane Katrina: Link

At liberal tech companies, those who disagree on politics say they're more isolated than ever before: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Up 3.3%

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First Week Of Sept. Up 0.3% MoM, Up 4.4% YoY

US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The ISM non-manufacturing report for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Citi upgraded Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) from Sell to Neutral

JP Morgan upgraded Biocryst (NASDAQ: BCRX) from Neutral to Overweight

Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) from Underperfrom to Neutral

Wells Fargo downgraded Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) from Outperform to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) from Outperform to Market Perform

JP Morgan downgraded Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) from Overweight to Neutral

