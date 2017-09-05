12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
- Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares dipped 21.4 percent to $25.30 after announcing FDA clinical hold of UCART123 studies.
- Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRTG) shares tumbled 15.1 percent to $9.56.
- Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) shares fell 13.7 percent to $18.60.
- HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) shares declined 13 percent to $33.64.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares fell 12.4 percent to $5.23.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) shares dropped 11.8 percent to $10.80 after jumping 25.64 percent on Friday.
- United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares fell 10.1 percent to $14.30.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares declined 9 percent to $35.50. Opiant Pharma named David O'Toole as CFO.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) declined 4.8 percent to $13.62. Dynagas LNG Partners posted a net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.19 per common unit for the three months ended June 30, 2017.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NYSE: CLMT) shares fell 4.2 percent to $8.05. Janney Capital downgraded Calumet Specialty from Buy to Neutral.
- Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) dropped 3.4 percent to $27.54. Wells Fargo downgraded Viacom from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) shares declined 3 percent to $34.04. Deutsche Bank downgraded Allison Transmission from Hold to Sell.
