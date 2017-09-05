Market Overview

Where North Korea Ranks Among Countries That Have Tested Nuclear Weapons
Mark Fritz , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2017 3:04pm   Comments
North Korea, the only country to test nuclear weapons in the 21st century, is climbing up the list of nations who have exploded the unfathomably powerful devices.

The Sept. 3 explosion was the most powerful yet, registering a 6.3 magnitude tremor. It was the sixth test of a nuke since 2006, the fourth since 2015 and the first of a hydrogen bomb.

Kim Jong Un’s government said Sunday’s test involved a hydrogen bomb, a two-stage device that combines nuclear fission and fusion reactions to generate much more potent than the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The number of tests carried out by the world’s confirmed nuclear powers, which the United States and Russia, mainly its USSR predecessor, dominated nuclear testing during the Cold War.

Before North Korea embarked on its neck-breaking nuclear development, the last countries to test nukes were Pakistan and India, the neighboring rivals who staged tit-for-tat tests in May 1998.

Per Statista, here’s the number of nuclear tests since 1945 by country:

Infographic: North Korea Has Conducted Its Sixth Nuclear Test | Statista You will find more statistics at Statista

_______

Image Credit: By Stefan Krasowski [CC BY 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: News Futures Politics Psychology Events Markets Tech General Best of Benzinga

