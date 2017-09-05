Market Overview

12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2017 12:35pm   Comments
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares jumped 119.7 percent to $27.00 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 CONVERT study met its primary endpoint.
  • Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) shares gained 42.8 percent to $13.85.
  • XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) surged 14.4 percent to $12.79. Wedbush upgraded XOMA from Neutral to Outperform.
  • Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATH) shares rose 11.9 percent to $63.70.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 11 percent to $10.13 after the company disclosed that its ApoGraft for acute and chronic GvHD has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA.
  • Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) shares rose 9.9 percent to $7.20. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Energy Recovery with a Market Outperform rating and a $12.00 price target.
  • Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares gained 8.9 percent to $11.02. Energous reported a new, high-power, Near Field WattUp charging solution for electronic devices.
  • ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares rose 8.8 percent to $9.19.
  • Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares surged 8 percent to $4.72.
  • MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares climbed 7.7 percent to $2.81. MEI Pharma posted net income of $2.7 million, or $0.07 per share, for the fiscal year, versus a year-ago net loss of $20.9 million, or $0.61 per share.
  • DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) gained 7.1 percent to $2.42 after falling 16.91 percent on Friday.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 6.2 percent to $5.01 as the company disclosed that it has been issued new U.S. patent for composition of matter covering ANAVEX 2-73.

