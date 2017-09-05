12 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares jumped 119.7 percent to $27.00 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 CONVERT study met its primary endpoint.
- Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ: CDZI) shares gained 42.8 percent to $13.85.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) surged 14.4 percent to $12.79. Wedbush upgraded XOMA from Neutral to Outperform.
- Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATH) shares rose 11.9 percent to $63.70.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 11 percent to $10.13 after the company disclosed that its ApoGraft for acute and chronic GvHD has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) shares rose 9.9 percent to $7.20. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Energy Recovery with a Market Outperform rating and a $12.00 price target.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares gained 8.9 percent to $11.02. Energous reported a new, high-power, Near Field WattUp charging solution for electronic devices.
- ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares rose 8.8 percent to $9.19.
- Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares surged 8 percent to $4.72.
- MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares climbed 7.7 percent to $2.81. MEI Pharma posted net income of $2.7 million, or $0.07 per share, for the fiscal year, versus a year-ago net loss of $20.9 million, or $0.61 per share.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) gained 7.1 percent to $2.42 after falling 16.91 percent on Friday.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 6.2 percent to $5.01 as the company disclosed that it has been issued new U.S. patent for composition of matter covering ANAVEX 2-73.
