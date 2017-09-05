Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Houston Rockets' $2.2 Billion Sale Boosts MSG's Stock

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2017 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Houston Rockets' $2.2 Billion Sale Boosts MSG's Stock
Related MSG
Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2017
What Falling Estimates & Price Mean for AMC Entertainment Holdings

Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of Landry's, is now the owner of an NBA franchise.

Fertitta reached an agreement with Houston Rockets' owner Leslie Alexander to acquire the franchise for $2.2 billion, the Houston Chronicle reported. The transaction represents the largest of its kind in NBA history and exceeds Steve Ballmer's $2 billion purchase of the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014. Alexander will be walking away with a hefty profit on the sale after buying the team in 1993 for just $85 million.

Wall Street reacted to the transaction as shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) gained 7 percent by late Tuesday morning.

Madison Square Garden hosts the iconic New York Knicks' basketball games and logic dictates that the high price tag of the Houston Rockets deal makes the Knicks' franchise even more valuable than previously thought.

During Madison Square Garden's most recent quarter, the company said its Sports division reported a 35 percent increase in revenue to $179.6 million. Management cited higher league distributions and playoff-related revenues and, to a lesser extent, higher professional sports teams' sponsorship and signage revenues and media rights fees.

Of particular note, investors shouldn't confuse Madison Square Garden with its sister company, MSG Networks Inc (NYSE: MSGN), whose stock dipped around 1 percent on Tuesday. MSG Networks operates two regional sports and entertainment networks.

Related Links:

Attention Sports Fans: An ETF That Tracks Corporate Sponsorships Just Hit The Market

The Most Dominant Two-Sport Athletes

Posted-In: Houston Rockets NBA New York Knicks Steve BallmerNews Sports M&A General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSG + MSGN)

Earnings Scheduled For August 17, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2017
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Monday
Investors Are Starting To See A Strategic Buyer For MSG Networks As Unrealistic
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2017
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MSG
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.