Aerospace Mega-Deal: United Technologies Buys Out Rockwell Collins For $30 Billion
Mark Fritz , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2017 8:44am   Comments
United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) will acquire Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) in a deal worth $30 billion, forging an aerospace behemoth producing virtually all types of avionics systems for commercial and defense aircraft.

The purchase price includes $23 billion and the acquisition of $7 billion in Rockwell Collins debt, the two companies said in a statement.

Word of the imminent merger had been circulating in recent days. UTC was down 2.18 percent at $117.92 in premarket trading and Rockwell Collins was up 1.37 percent at $130.61.

UTC is paying $140.00 per share, in cash and UTC stock.

New Company To Be Called Collins Aerospace Systems

UTC is expected to have global sales of approximately $67 billion to $68 billion following the transaction, based on estimated results.

Rockwell Collins and UTC Aerospace Systems will be integrated to create a new company called Collins Aerospace Systems. Kelly Ortberg will assume the role of chief executive officer with Dave Gitlin serving as president and chief operating officer.

What It Means For Shareholders

Under the terms of the agreement, each Rockwell Collins shareowner will receive $93.33 per share in cash and $46.67 in shares of UTC common stock, subject to a 7.5 percent collar centered on UTC's August 22, 2017, closing share price of $115.69.

The deal is intended to close by the third quarter of 2018.

UTC reaffirmed its expectations for 2017 sales of approximately $58.5 billion to $59.5 billion and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.45 to $6.60 per share.

________
Image Credit: By 4028mdk09 (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: aviation Collins Aerospace Systems commercial aircraft

