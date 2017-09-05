Wall Street's M&A Chatter From Sept. 1-4: United Technologies-Rockwell Collins, HB Fuller Co, AT&T-Time Warner

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4, 2017.

United Technologies to Acquire Rockwell Collins for $30B in Cash, Stock

The Deal:

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX) confirmed its buying Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) for $140.00 per share in cash and United Technologies stock. Under the terms of the agreement, Rockwell Collins shareholders will receive $93.33 per share in cash and $46.67 in UTC common stock.

The deal is expected to close by Q3 of 2018, subject to approval by Rockwell Collins' shareholders and regulatory approvals.

Rockwell Collins closed at $130.61 on Friday, down 44 cents.

H.B. Fuller to Acquire Royal Adhesives & Sealants for $1.575B

The Deal:

HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) announced it has agreed to purchase the manufacturer of high-value specialty adhesives and sealants, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, for $1,575 million. The deal could close as early as next month, subject to regulatory approvals.

H.B. Fuller closed Friday at $50.68, up 49 cents.

Chilean Regulators Approve AT&T Acquisition of Time Warner

The Approval:

Chile's FNE has approved AT&T's (NYSE: T) pending acquisition of Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX). AT&T and Time Warner have now received merger approval from 17 competition authorities reviewing the transaction outside the U.S.

Time Warner closed Friday at $101.60, up 50 cents.

Posted-In: News Rumors M&A

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.