Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is to speak in New York City at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on factory orders for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-months bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for August is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Minneapolis at 1:10 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas at 7:00 p.m. ET.
