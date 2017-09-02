Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 1

Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Friday, September 1, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

2:22:35 pm: NQ NQ Mobile Sep 15 $3.5 Calls Sweep (23) at the Ask: 2687 @ $0.27 vs 1952 OI; Ref=$3.47

12:48:28 pm: HIMX Himax Mar 16 $11 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 852 @ $2.05 vs 50 OI; Ref=$10.44

12:29:21 pm: SEE Sealed Air Jan 19 $43 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 2095 @ $1.65 vs 227 OI; Ref=$44.56

12:21:53 pm: SEE Sealed Air Apr 20 $44 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 1628 @ $3.3 vs 19 OI; Ref=$44.68

11:28:15 am: OSTK Overstock Sep 15 $25 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 1644 @ $0.601 vs 416 OI; Ref=$23.3

11:25:10 am: RL Ralph Lauren Jan 19 $90 Puts at the Ask: 1400 @ $7.0 vs 799 OI; Ref=$88.94

11:17:17 am: AA Alcoa Nov 17 $50 Calls Sweep (4) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.13 vs 95 OI; Ref=$44.64

10:34:31 am: CONN Conn's Jan 19 $20 Calls at the Ask: 2000 @ $2.4 vs 1001 OI; Ref=$18.2

10:19:11 am: IP Int Paper Oct 13 $56 Calls at the Bid: 774 @ $0.761 vs 16 OI; Ref=$54.55

10:05:06 am: WFC Wells Fargo Oct 6 $52.5 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 990 @ $0.531 vs 102 OI; Ref=$51.19

9:50:49 am: MTOR Meritor Feb 16 $25 Calls Sweep (28) at the Ask: 849 @ $0.7 vs 0 OI; Ref=$20.3

