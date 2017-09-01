Mid-Day Market Update: Palo Alto Networks Surges After Strong Q4 Results; Ambarella Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.28 percent to 22,008.60 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.10 percent to 6,434.80. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.25 percent to 2,477.84.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Friday, the energy shares climbed by 0.77 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ: CLMT), up 13 percent, and CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI), up 7 percent.

In trading on Friday, healthcare shares fell 0.13 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX), down 9 percent, and Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) down 6 percent.

Top Headline

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY17 outlook.

Lululemon posted quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share on revenue of $581.1 million. However, analysts were expecting earnings of $0.35 per share on revenue of $567.6 million.

lululemon now expects FY17 adjusted earnings of $2.35 to $2.42 per share, versus earlier forecast of $2.28 to $2.38 per share. The company now projects sales of $2.545 billion to $2.595 billion, compared to earlier outlook of $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares shot up 13 percent to $6.50 as the company disclosed that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation for LN-144.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) got a boost, shooting up 10 percent to $145.77 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced the retirement of its Chief Financial Officer Steffan Tomlinson.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) shares were also up, gaining 59 percent to $2.12. Aptevo Therapeutics reported end of joint development and commercialization deal with MorphoSys for MOR209/ES414 and disclosed a $74.5 million agreement to sell hyperimmune commercial products.

Equities Trading DOWN

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares dropped 21 percent to $43.13. Ambarella reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Ambarella projects full-year revenue to decline 3 percent to 7 percent versus the previous year. The company expects Q3 revenue of $87.5 million to $90.5 million. Craig-Hallum downgraded Ambarella from Buy to Hold.

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) were down 20 percent to $87.91. Tech Data posted downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) was down, falling around 6 percent to $17.80 after the company reported termination of duvortuxizumab collaboration and license deal with J&J's Janssen Biotech.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.13 percent to $47.17 while gold traded up 0.29 percent to $1,326.00.

Silver traded up 0.63 percent Friday to $17.685, while copper rose 0.39 percent to $3.1105.

Eurozone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.78 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index gained 0.49 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.97 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 1.07 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 1.03 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.26 percent.

Economics

Data on motor vehicle sales for August will be released today.

The U.S. economy added 156,000 new jobs in August, while the unemployment rate increased to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent. However, economists were expecting a gain of 180,000 nonfarm jobs.

The Markit manufacturing PMI declined to 52.8 for August, from a reading of 53.3 in July.

The ISM manufacturing index surged to 58.8 in August, compared to 56.3 in July. However, economists expected a reading of 56.8.

U.S. construction spending dropped 0.6 percent for July, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.6 percent growth.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index slipped to 96.8 in August, versus a preliminary reading of 97.6. Economists projected a reading 97.4.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Day Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.