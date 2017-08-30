Market Overview

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 30
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2017 4:13pm   Comments
Benzinga Pro provides its subscribers with real-time alerts of potentially market-moving options activity.

Here's a recap of the options alerts from Wednesday, August 30, 2017. All time stamps are in Eastern Time.

3:25:00 pm: MTW Maitowoc Sep 15 $8 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1097 @ $0.5 vs 1040 OI; Ref=$8.3

3:20:18 pm: GILD Gilead Sep 8 $81 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 502 @ $1.221 vs 20 OI; Ref=$80.93

3:16:42 pm: FCX Freeport McMoran Sep 15 $14.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.521 vs 600 OI; Ref=$14.7

2:12:24 pm: FOLD Amicus Therapeutics Oct 20 $15 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 1281 @ $1.5 vs 364 OI; Ref=$14.05

1:51:35 pm: PYPL PayPal Sep 29 $60.5 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 1055 @ $2.3 vs 197 OI; Ref=$61.6095

12:23:31 pm: FRAN Francesca's Sep 15 $6 Puts at the Bid: 9999 @ $0.051 vs 2451 OI; Ref=$7.5

12:21:37 pm: FRAN Francesca's Sep 15 $6 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 10139 @ $0.051 vs 2451 OI; Ref=$7.46

11:53:50 am: BOOT Boot Barn Feb 16 $7.5 Puts at the Bid: 1950 @ $1.051 vs 4 OI; Ref=$7.94

11:39:43 am: JCP JC Penney Feb 16 $5 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $1.45 vs 474 OI; Ref=$3.855

11:13:25 am: LULU lululemon Jan 19 $55 Puts at the Ask: 750 @ $4.401 vs 655 OI; Ref=$57.83

10:32:32 am: SKX Skechers Fri $26.5 Puts Sweep (30) at the Bid: 693 @ $0.5 vs 175 OI; Ref=$26.3801

10:18:51 am: DFS Discover Fin Oct 20 $62.5 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.5 vs 957 OI; Ref=$58.73

10:10:53 am: AA Alcoa Oct 20 $40 Puts Sweep (27) at the Bid: 941 @ $0.951 vs 203 OI; Ref=$43.7

10:10:20 am: AKS AK Steel Sep 15 $5.5 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.141 vs 744 OI; Ref=$5.73

10:07:26 am: GILD Gilead Sep 15 $77 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 514 @ $1.078 vs 92 OI; Ref=$78.11

9:37:05 am: USG USG Sep 15 $31 Calls Sweep (18) at the Ask: 658 @ $0.695 vs 13 OI; Ref=$30.36

