15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2017 12:34pm   Comments
  • Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares surged 20.9 percent to $ 33.42.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares jumped 19.5 percent to $47.02 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares gained 15.5 percent to $3.96 as the company reported the expansion of Marley yerba Mate™.
  • Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) shares rose 10.6 percent to $27.45 as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter.
  • Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares jumped 9.2 percent to $121.25. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Display with a Buy rating and a $135.00 price target.
  • Bob Evans Farms Inc (NASDAQ: BOBE) shares gained 8.9 percent to $69.67. Bob Evans Farms posted in-line quarterly earnings, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised its FY18 outlook.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) climbed 8.5 percent to $17.25. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from Neutral to Buy.
  • Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) surged 8.1 percent to $45.35 following announcement of Medtronic making a $40 million third tranche investment in the company.
  • Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) shares climbed 6.2 percent to $18.59 after gaining 1.45 percent on Tuesday.
  • Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares rose 5.4 percent to $4.32.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) gained 5.2 percent to $83.68 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) surged 4 percent to $28.94. Jefferies initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating.
  • Cae Inc (USA) (NYSE: CAE) shares rose 3.8 percent to $16.55. BMO Capital upgraded Cae from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) gained 2.6 percent to $34.94. Standpoint Research initiated coverage of Momo with a Buy rating.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) rose 2.5 percent to $72.85. Stephens upgraded C.H. Robinson from Equal Weight to Overweight.

