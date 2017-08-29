25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 14.9 percent to $7.42 in pre-market trading. Jazz Pharma and ImmunoGen disclosed an agreement granting Jazz worldwide rights to opt into development and commercialization of 2 early stage drugs.
- Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) rose 10.8 percent to $44.99 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) shares rose 7 percent to $2.75 in the pre-market trading session after surging 9.83 percent on Monday.
- EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ: ETRM) shares rose 5.7 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.57 percent on Monday.
- Fanhua Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: FANH) rose 5.6 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.28 percent on Monday.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) shares rose 4.9 percent to $65.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
- Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE: ZOES) rose 4 percent to $13.53 in pre-market trading after declining 2.40 percent on Monday.
- Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSE: SVM) rose 3.9 percent to $3.22 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.54 percent on Monday.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 3.9 percent to $3.79 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.69 percent on Monday.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE: KGC) shares rose 3.4 percent to $4.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.53 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) fell 30.9 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak forecast for the second quarter and lowered its guidance for the year. The company also disclosed that its board has adopted a shareholder rights plan.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares fell 26.1 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA for INBRIJA regarding its previously filed NDA.
- Highpower International Inc (NASDAQ: HPJ) fell 13.8 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.40 percent on Monday.
- Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) shares fell 11.6 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading. SouFun Holdings reported a Q2 loss of $2.1 million on revenue of $110.1 million.
- Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) fell 7.7 percent to $2.41 in pre-market trading after dipping 12.71 percent on Monday.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 7.6 percent to $5.59 in pre-market trading after tumbling 9.30 percent on Monday.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares fell 6.8 percent to $103.88 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.04 percent on Monday.
- Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 5.9 percent to $57.00 in pre-market trading after rising 0.58 percent on Monday.
- Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL) fell 5 percent to $363.23 after rising 0.29 percent on Monday.
- Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) shares fell 4.7 percent to $8.10 after slipping 0.93 percent on Monday.
- Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) fell 4.6 percent to $8.30 in pre-market trading after rising 0.81 percent on Monday.
- Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 4.4 percent to $28.20 in pre-market trading after surging 17.03 percent on Monday.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares fell 4.4 percent to $3.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.72 percent on Monday.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) fell 4.4 percent to $34.14 in pre-market trading after declining 0.50 percent on Monday.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 3.2 percent to $8.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.31 percent on Monday.
