25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

UQM Technologies Inc (NYSE: UQM) shares rose 48.8 percent to $1.250 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by China National Heavy Duty Truck Group for $0.95 per share.

Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE) shares rose 28.2 percent to $178.30 in pre-market trading. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced plans to buy Kite Pharma for around $11.9 billion.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) shares rose 26 percent to $1.26 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that it has received a conditional FDA approval to start the first Orion human clinical study.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 18.8 percent to $6.12 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has signed a pilot agreement with one of the China's top three car manufacturers to test Eyes-On advanced driver assist system.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 18.4 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that FOTIVDA has been approved in the EU for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma.

Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) rose 11.5 percent to $34.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.35 percent on Friday.

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) rose 9.9 percent to $107.50 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.76 percent on Friday.

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) rose 8.6 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.10 percent on Friday.

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) shares rose 8.3 percent to $8.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.53 percent on Friday.

Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) rose 8.3 percent to $27.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.74 percent on Friday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NYSE: ASPS) rose 8.3 percent to $22.50 in pre-market trading. New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions announced a brokerage agreement.

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ: MTRX) rose 8.2 percent to $11.30 in pre-market trading. Matrix Service is expected to announce Q4 results on September 6, 2017.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares rose 7.5 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading after falling 3.94 percent on Friday.

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) rose 5.4 percent to $4.65 in pre-market trading after falling 0.23 percent on Friday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE: PBR) rose 5 percent to $9.63 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.44 percent on Friday.

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) rose 4.9 percent to $62.29 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.80 percent on Friday.

IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ: IXYS) gained 4.4 percent to $16.65 after the company agreed to be acquired by Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) for around $750 million.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares rose 3.7 percent to $76.49 in pre-market trading as the company announced plans to buy Kite Pharma for around $11.9 billion in cash.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares rose 3.5 percent to $78.37 in the pre-market trading session after gaining 1.08 percent on Friday.

Losers

Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ: UNXL) fell 65.4 percent to $0.090 in pre-market trading. On Friday, Uni-Pixel announced plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the next one to two business days. Benchmark downgraded Uni-Pixel from Buy to Hold.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 6.5 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading after rising 0.47 percent on Friday.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares fell 3.4 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after declining 3.44 percent on Friday.

ICICI Bank Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: IBN) fell 3.1 percent to $9.15 in pre-market trading after rising 0.53 percent on Friday.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 3.1 percent to $9.53 in pre-market trading after surging 10.45 percent on Friday.

YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) shares fell 2.2 percent to $70.73 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.92 percent on Friday.

