Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 25-27: Digiliti Money, Monster Digital, REGENXBIO-Dimension Therapeutics, CBS-Network Ten

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27, 2017.

REGENXBIO to Acquire Dimension Therapeutics for $3.41/Share

The Deal:

REGENXBIO Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) and Dimension Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMTX) announced Friday an agreement, under which REGENXBIO will acquire Dimension for $3.41 per share in REGENXBIO stock. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2017.

REGENXBIO closed at $21.05 on Friday, down 65 cents.

Urban FT Confirms Advanced Talks With Digiliti Money

The Talks:

Urban FT confirmed Friday it's in advanced negotiations with Digiliti Money Group Inc (NASDAQ: DGLT) to reach a deal that will allow DGLT to stave off potential bankruptcy proceedings. The talks come after Urban FT submitted an unsolicited offer to the Board of DGLT on August 15.

Urban FT is under strict confidentiality and is unable at this stage to make any further comments in regards to its dealings with DGLT.

Digiliti Money have been halted since August 16.

Monster Digital Files Preliminary Proxy Statement for Proposed Deal With Innovate Biopharma

The Proxy Statement:

Monster Digital Inc (NASDAQ: MSDI) announced Friday the filing of a preliminary proxy statement with the SEC in with its proposed combination with Innovate Biopharmaceuticals. The companies announced on July 3 a definitive agreement under which Monster Digital and Innovate will combine in a stock-for-stock transaction.

The Merger is subject to approval by Monster Digital stockholders and is expected to close in Q4 of 2017.

Monster Digital closed at $1.00, up 38 cents.

CBS Corporation To Acquire Network Ten in Australia

The Deal:

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) announced Sunday it has agreed to acquire one of the three major commercial broadcast networks in Australia, Network Ten. Terms were not disclosed.

