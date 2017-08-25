Market Overview

12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2017 12:42pm   Comments
  • Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) shares tumbled 24.2 percent to $12.16. Aceto reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share on revenue of $194.6 million.
  • Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE: TAHO) shares dipped 19 percent to $4.44 after the Guatemalan Constitutional Court issued a decision upholding the lower court's decision to provisionally suspend the mining license of Minera San Rafael.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dropped 11.4 percent to $19.29 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares dropped 9.4 percent to $211.84. Ulta Beauty posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. BMO Capital downgraded Ulta Beauty from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) declined 8.8 percent to $58.93. Veeva posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • China Online Education Group – ADR (NYSE: COE) shares fell 8.5 percent to $14.81 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) shares dropped 5.1 percent to $31.42. Jefferies downgraded Shutterstock from Hold to Underperform.
  • Endurance International Group Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: EIGI) declined 4.5 percent to $7.45. Jefferies downgraded Endurance Intl from Buy to Underperform.
  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares slipped 4 percent to $48.12. Big Lots reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) declined 3.5 percent to $41.82. Jefferies downgraded Tripadvisor from Hold to Underperform.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) dropped 2.6 percent to $178.50. Argus downgraded Domino's from Buy to Hold.
  • Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 2.3 percent to $249.30. Broadcom reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

