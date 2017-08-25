The Market In 5 Minutes

IN THE NEWS

Less than a day after gaining regulatory clearance, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is diving headlong into its deal to acquire Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM) ━ and drowning rivals in its waves: Link

The highlight of the economic calendar of the week is the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium to be held on Friday and Saturday. Though the symposium as such, is not a market moving event, there is a lot of excitement generated around it, given the pedigree of the attendees and kind of topics being thrashed out: Link

Following allegations that Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) was conspiring to capitalize on the opioid epidemic, ads for the company’s Tramadol, a synthetic opiate used by both pets and cancer patients, were removed from Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s Google searches: Link

Early signs of concern about the federal debt ceiling are creeping into the financial markets, as President Donald Trump pressured lawmakers over how to proceed on the issue: Link

Elon Musk's ambitious goals for Autopilot technology have prompted safety warnings and resignations among its own engineers: Link

The federal government has not notified U.S. state election officials if their voting systems were targeted by suspected Russian hackers during the 2016 presidential campaign, and the information will likely never be made public, a top state election chief told Reuters: Link

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), part of a group offering to buy Toshiba Corp’s memory chip unit, is not seeking a management role in the business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday: Link

The end of summer in the U.S. heralds longer nights, cooler days, and perhaps the one time each year when the attention of investors around the world gets trained on Wyoming: Link

Hurricane Harvey strengthened on its path toward the Texas coast, forecast to become the worst storm to strike the region in more than a decade. The price of gasoline rallied as it threatened to wreak havoc on the heart of America’s energy sector: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Core Durable Goods Orders (MoM) for Jul 0.50% vs 0.40% Est; Durable Goods Orders (MoM) for Jul -6.80% vs -6.00% Est

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is set to speak at Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Jefferies upgraded Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: EXPE) from Hold to Buy Lonbow upgraded A. Schulman (NASDAQ: SHLM) from Neutral to Buy

(NASDAQ: SHLM) from Neutral to Buy KeyBanc upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) from Hold to Overweight

(NASDAQ: BECN) from Hold to Overweight Argus downgraded Dominos (NYSE: DPZ) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: DPZ) from Buy to Hold BMO downgraded Ulta (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Outperform to Market Perform

(NASDAQ: ULTA) from Outperform to Market Perform Jefferies downgraded Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) from Buy to Hold

