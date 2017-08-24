20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
- Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) shares surged 38.6 percent to $2.90.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares climbed 28.6 percent to $6.52.
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) shares jumped 20.8 percent to $62.69 as the company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 profit and reported a deal to buy R2Net for $328 million in cash.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) surged 17.6 percent to $14.67 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares surged 15 percent to $11.06 after the company posted a narrower-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) gained 13.5 percent to $44.96 as the company agreed to acquire Allied Building Products from CRH for $2.625B in cash.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) shares climbed 13 percent to $22.16 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) jumped 12.5 percent to $2.03. Tuesday Morning reported a Q4 loss of $0.39 per share on revenue of $223.6 million.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares gained 12 percent to $6.80.
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) climbed 11.7 percent to $19.34 as the company posted strong quarterly profit.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares rose 11.4 percent to $8.35.
- China Cord Blood Corp (NYSE: CO) shares gained 11.1 percent to $13.84. China Cord Blood reported Q1 earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $33.074 million.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares rose 8.3 percent to $80.48 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and increased its FY17 guidance.
- Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) gained 6.4 percent to $0.670. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Netlist with a Buy rating.
- Enzymotec Ltd (NASDAQ: ENZY) rose 6.2 percent to $11.68. Frutarom has acquired a 9.2 percent stake in Enzymotec from Paulson.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) climbed 6.2 percent to $9.10. The company’s Q2 net loss narrowed to $251 million, or $2.34 per share, versus $395 million or $3.70 per share, in the year-ago period. The retailer also announced plans to close 28 Kmart stores.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) rose 4.7 percent to $ 37.96. Patterson Cos. reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.3 billion.
- Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) shares gained 4.4 percent to $88.95 after the company posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- CRH PLC (ADR) (NYSE: CRH) shares gained 4.4 percent to $35.82. Beacon Roofing Supply agreed to acquire Allied Building Products from CRH for $2.625B in cash.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) climbed 4.3 percent to $45.25 after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
