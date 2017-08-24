25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NYSE: SIG) rose 17.5 percent to $60.99 in pre-market trading as the company posted stronger-than-expected Q2 profit and reported a deal to buy R2Net for $328 million in cash. China Cord Blood Corp (NYSE: CO) shares rose 14.8 percent to $14.34 in pre-market trading. China Cord Blood reported Q1 earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $33.074 million.

(NASDAQ: SYNC) rose 4.1 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 2.08 percent on Wednesday. CRH PLC (ADR) (NYSE: CRH) shares rose 3.8 percent to $35.59 in pre-market trading. Beacon Roofing Supply agreed to acquire Allied Building Products from CRH for $2.625B in cash.

Losers

(NYSE: HPQ) fell 2.5 percent to $18.40 in pre-market trading. HP reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its fiscal 2017 year outlook. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) fell 2.2 percent to $16.15. Credit Suisse downgraded Teva from Neutral to Underperform.

