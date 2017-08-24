Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2017 4:56am   Comments
  • Fed Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are projected to speak at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on existing home sales for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for August will be released at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

