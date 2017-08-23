15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday
- Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares tumbled 47.1 percent to $2.37. Precipio reported that it has priced its $6,000,000 public offering.
- Root9B Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RTNB) shares dipped 24.3 percent to $2.27. Root9B Holdings has issued secured convertible promissory notes for principal amount of $500,000.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) shares declined 19.4 percent to $25.20 as the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Tuesday.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) dropped 13.5 percent to $1.98. CEL-SCI reported a $3.5 million registered direct offering.
- China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ: CNTF) shares fell 13.1 percent to $2.33. China Techfaith Wireless posted 1H loss of US$0.24 per share on revenue of US$24.6 million.
- iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares tumbled 13 percent to $10.00.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) declined 12.2 percent to $51.65 after the company reported results from Phase 3 study of Ace-ER in GNE Myopathy. The study did not meet primary and key secondary endpoints. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Ultragenyx Pharma from Buy to Hold.
- WPP plc (NASDAQ: WPPGY) dropped 12 percent to $90.04. WPP reported 1H headline earnings of 45.4 pence per share on sales of £7.4 billion.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) fell 9.9 percent to $2.10. Bonso Electronics reported a net income of $2.79 million for the fiscal year, down from $2.87 million in the year-ago period.
- Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) slipped 8.9 percent to $5.43. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tintri from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares fell 8 percent to $5.11. On Tuesday, Foresight Autonomous posted H1 non-GAAP net loss of $0.03 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.03 per share.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ZTO) dropped 6 percent to $13.17. ZTO Express reported Q2 earnings of $0.15 per ADS on sales of $438.3 million.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) shares fell 5.8 percent to $71.40 after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter.
- 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) declined 4 percent to $4.40 on weak Q2 results.
- Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares dropped 3.1 percent to $19.89. Raymond James downgraded Duluth from Outperform to Market Perform.
