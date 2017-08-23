Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 22: Bear State-AC Arvest Bank, Fiat Chrysler, Vectren

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

Bear State Financial to Acquire AC Arvest Bank for $10.28/Share mn

The Deal:

Bear State Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BSF) and Arvest Bank jointly announced the signing of a definitive agreement for Arvest Bank to acquire Bear State for $10.28 per share in cash or approximately $391 million. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2017 or Q1 of 2018, subject to approval by Bear State's shareholders.

Bear State Financial closed at $10.21 on Tuesday, up $1.01.

Great Wall Says has Not Approached Fiat Chrysler Regarding Acquisition of Jeep Brand

The Clarification:

China's Great Wall Motor Co said on Tuesday it has not contacted Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) or signed any agreements. Great Wall stated in a Shanghai stock exchange filing that there is an interest in FCA but there "has been no concrete progress so far."

Automotive News reported on Monday that Great Wall was seeking to contact the Italian automaker to discuss the possibility of acquiring the Jeep brand.

Fiat Chrysler closed at $13.47, up 3 cents.

Vectren Said to Consider Sale

The Rumor:

Vectren Corp (NYSE: VVC) is said to be considering a sale after the company received takeover interest, according to sources as reported by Bloomberg. Vectren has hired a financial to assist in the process, the sources said.

A Vectren representative declined comment on the report.

Vectren closed at $66.16, up $4.85.

