Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2017 4:52am   Comments
  • The MBA’s index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for August will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • Data on new home sales for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Midland, Texas at 1:05 p.m. ET.

