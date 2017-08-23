The super-fight of the year is almost upon as, as Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor prepare to face off in the ring Aug. 26.

While $99 will buy you an HD version of the fight's broadcast, picking the winner could see you endowed with a different entertainment experience, according to adult entertainment titan Pornhub.

Cashing in on all the pre-fight hubbub and hoopla, the website Wednesday launched a promo aimed at fans of both pugilism, and porn.

How It Will Work

Fans are invited to visit a promo page where they can choose to join ‘Team Mayweather' or ‘Team McGregor.' Pornhub has locked the odds at 4:1 in ‘Money' Mayweather's favor.

What that means for participants is if the undefeated champion pulls off his record-breaking 50th straight win, those who picked Mayweather to win will receive one free week of Pornhub Premium.

If the bold, brash McGregor can prove himself in the boxing ring just as he has in the UFC's octagon, those fans who picked him to gain victory will get a full month of access to the site's premium offering.

What happens if there's a draw? Everybody will receive a prize according to the fighter they picked.

Image credit: Bryan Horowitz, Flickr

