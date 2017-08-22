Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 21: Herbalife, Fiat Chrysler, Baidu, Cisco-Springpath

The following are the M&A deals, rumors and chatter circulating on Wall Street for Monday, August 21, 2017.

Baidu Selling Takeout Delivery Business to Alibaba-Backed Ele.me

The Rumor:

Baidu Inc (ADR) (NYSE: BIDU) is selling its takeout delivery business to Ele.me, according to sources as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Ele.me is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: BABA). The cash-and-stock deal is expected to be announced later this week, the sources said.

Baidu closed at $222.482, up $1.79.

Fiat Chrysler Says it has Not been Approached by Great Wall Regarding Acquisition of Jeep Brand

The Rumor:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) said it had not been approached by China's Great Wall Motor regarding a potential sale of the Jeep brand. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Great Wall was seeking a meeting with FCA to discuss a possible deal for the iconic brand.

Fiat Chrysler closed at $13.44, up 87 cents.

Herbalife Held Takeover Talks with Major PE Firm

The Talks:

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) announced it was recently in discussions with a prospective financial investor regarding a potential "going-private" transaction. The talks were formally terminated on August 16, 2017, because the Board of Directors decided instead to conduct a tender offer to purchase up to $600 million of the company's shares at between $60 and $68 per share.

In addition, Herbalife investor Carl Icahn, agreed not to acquire more than 50 percent of the company for a period of two years following the buyback, unless 100% of the company is acquired.

Herbalife closed at $68.04, up $6.09.

Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Springpath for $320M

The Deal:

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced its intent to acquire the provider of hyperconvergence software, Springpath, Inc., for $320 million in cash and assumed equity awards, plus additional retention-based incentives. The deal is expected to close in Cisco's FY 2018 Q1, subject to regulatory review.

Cisco closed at $30.68, up 31 cents.

