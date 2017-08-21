Before You Train Your Eyes Skyward, See Where You Stand, CSX Warns

Look down before you look up at the solar eclipse. You may be standing on railroad tracks.

Federal authorities report that a car or human gets hit by a train every three hours in the United States. Monday’s cosmic lightshow is expected to draw Americans to the 70-mile wide swatch of the country includes lots of train tracks.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) even issued a warning in an effort “to promote safety on and near railroad tracks as residents and visitors gather in communities throughout CSX’s network to observe the once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Related Link: Total Eclipse Of The Trucking Industry

The eclipse’s path crosses CSX operations in six states including Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, the hauler said in a press release.

“Visitors to towns and cities within the path of the eclipse may be unfamiliar with the presence of railroads in those areas,” CSX vice president for public safety, health and environment Bryan Rhode said in the statement.

“Railroad tracks are an unforgiving environment for pedestrians at any time, and walking or standing on tracks is never safe because trains can come from either direction at any time with little notice.”

More obvious info can be found at www.csx.com.

Posted-In: solar eclipse total solar eclipseNews Travel Events General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.