12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2017 12:49pm   Comments
  • CARDIOME PHARMA CORP (NASDAQ: CRME) shares tumbled 38.2 percent to $2.39 after the company issued U.S. regulatory update for BRINAVESS. The FDA advised Cardiome that the data package proposed is not sufficient to support re-submission of the BRINAVESS NDA.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares dipped 14.9 percent to $6.79. Francesca’s reported the departure of Laurie Hummel, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer. The company reported preliminary Q2 earnings of $0.20 per share.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares fell 13.4 percent to $2.90. Digital Ally priced 1 million shares equity offering at $3 per share.
  • TapImmune Inc (NASDAQ: TPIV) shares dropped 12.7 percent to $2.95.
  • Patriot National Inc (NYSE: PN) shares fell 10.2 percent to $2.03.
  • RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) declined 9.3 percent to $2.43. Rada Electronic reported the sale of 4.6 million shares at $2.15 per share to Israeli Institutional Investors.
  • BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) shares slipped 8.3 percent to $3.85.
  • Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) shares dropped 7.4 percent to $10.20. UBS downgraded Finish Line from Neutral to Sell.
  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares dropped 6.2 percent to $15.60. Barclays downgraded Canadian Solar from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) shares declined 3.5 percent to $142.83. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from Buy to Neutral.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) dropped 2.6 percent to $53.54. Jefferies downgraded Nike from Buy to Hold.
  • Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) fell 2.6 percent to $14.41. JP Morgan downgraded Infosys from Overweight to Neutral. Infosys announced the resignation of its CEO Dr. Vishal Sikka on Friday.

Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers

