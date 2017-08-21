12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
- CARDIOME PHARMA CORP (NASDAQ: CRME) shares tumbled 38.2 percent to $2.39 after the company issued U.S. regulatory update for BRINAVESS. The FDA advised Cardiome that the data package proposed is not sufficient to support re-submission of the BRINAVESS NDA.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares dipped 14.9 percent to $6.79. Francesca’s reported the departure of Laurie Hummel, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer. The company reported preliminary Q2 earnings of $0.20 per share.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares fell 13.4 percent to $2.90. Digital Ally priced 1 million shares equity offering at $3 per share.
- TapImmune Inc (NASDAQ: TPIV) shares dropped 12.7 percent to $2.95.
- Patriot National Inc (NYSE: PN) shares fell 10.2 percent to $2.03.
- RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) declined 9.3 percent to $2.43. Rada Electronic reported the sale of 4.6 million shares at $2.15 per share to Israeli Institutional Investors.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) shares slipped 8.3 percent to $3.85.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) shares dropped 7.4 percent to $10.20. UBS downgraded Finish Line from Neutral to Sell.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares dropped 6.2 percent to $15.60. Barclays downgraded Canadian Solar from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) shares declined 3.5 percent to $142.83. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from Buy to Neutral.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) dropped 2.6 percent to $53.54. Jefferies downgraded Nike from Buy to Hold.
- Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) fell 2.6 percent to $14.41. JP Morgan downgraded Infosys from Overweight to Neutral. Infosys announced the resignation of its CEO Dr. Vishal Sikka on Friday.
