Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tenet Healthcare Sharply Higher After Camber Capital Management Takes 5.7 % Stake
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2017 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Related THC
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Why Industrial Hemp Could Prove A Larger Economic Driver Than Marijuana

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) shares are trading higher by $2.68 (18.55 percent) at $17.13 in Monday's session. Investors are following the lead of Camber Capital Management, which reported in a 13-G filing that it has taken a 5.7-percent stake in the downtrodden acute-care firm.

The stock is adding to its nearly $2 gain Friday ($12.65 to $14.45), that followed the resignation of two directors from Glenview Capital.

After a higher open, it saw a 31-cent retreat to $15 before continuing its move higher. So far, the ensuing rally has taken the issue to $17.47, but it has now fallen back to the $17 area.

Posted-In: News Health Care Hedge Funds Technicals Management Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (THC)

15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Why Industrial Hemp Could Prove A Larger Economic Driver Than Marijuana
5 Tips To Start A Successful (And Legal) Marijuana Grow Operation, According To Serge Chistov
Look Closer, Tenet Healthcare Is Making More Progress Than It Seems
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Largest Marijuana Dispensary Group In The US Now Takes Debit Payments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on THC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.