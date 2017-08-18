A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3 points to 21,736.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 1.25 points to 2,430.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 16 points to 5,815.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.16 percent to trade at $51.11 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.25 percent to trade at $47.21 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1.01 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.88 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.57 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.92 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 1.12 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.18 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.08 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.01 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.85 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Sell to Hold.

Myriad Genetics shares rose 0.04 percent to close at $27.86 on Thursday.

Breaking news

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and lifted its full-year outlook.

(NYSE: DE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and lifted its full-year outlook. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter.

(NYSE: FL) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY17 guidance.

(NYSE: GPS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY17 guidance. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also lowered its earnings forecast for the full year.

