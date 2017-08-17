10 Facts You Might Not Know About 'Superbad'
August 17 marks the 10-year anniversary of "Superbad," the breakthrough comedy hit that jumpstarted several Hollywood careers Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Michael Cera. It also gave us one of the most infamous characters in movie history, McLovin.
Written by friends Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the movie was a massive success and has become a modern comedy classic, particularly among the teen comedy genre.
10 Things You Might Not Know
- Writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg started the script when they were 13 years old, just because they wanted to see if they could write a movie.
- It's Eminem's favorite movie and he referenced it in two songs, “Brainless” and “Ballin’ Uncontrollably.”
- BIg debuts were made -- it was Jonah Hill’s first leading role and was the screen debut for Emma Stone and Christopher Mintz-Plasse.
- Mintz-Plasse, who played McLovin, was only 17 during the time of filming, so his mother was required to be on-set during the filming of his sex scene.
- Jennifer Lawrence was considered for the role of Jules.
- Michael Cera’s mother read the script before he did and convinced him to try out for the role.
- Since Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen are good friends, when casting for the role of Evan, they said they weren’t so much looking for a good actor, but more “casting for a new friend.”
- Water was used for vodka, apple juice for hard liquor, and non-alcoholic beer was used for the party scenes.
- On just a $20 million budget, the film grossed nearly $170 million at the box office.
- The film cracked the top 500 in Empire's Greatest films of all time list at No. 487.
Image credit: Sony Pictures
Posted-In: SuperbadNews Education General Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.