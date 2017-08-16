Market Overview

12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2017 12:59pm   Comments
  • Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares dipped 18 percent to $1.64. RAVE Restaurant reported a $5 million equity rights offering.
  • Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares dropped 11.8 percent to $5.71 after gaining 1.89 percent on Tuesday.
  • Micronet Enertec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) shares fell 10.6 percent to $0.820. Micronet Enertec reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.18 per share.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares declined 8.5 percent to $2.70 after climbing 5.73 percent on Tuesday.
  • Crossroads Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CRDS) shares slipped 8 percent to $2.53 after surging 26.15 percent on Tuesday.
  • Neff Corp (NASDAQ: NEFF) shares fell 6 percent to $24.60 after rising 0.58 percent on Tuesday.
  • xG Technology Inc (NASDAQ: XGTI) fell 5.9 percent to $2.08. xG Technology reported a $3.2 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement.
  • RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE: RAS) dropped 5.4 percent to $1.13. FBR Capital downgraded RAIT Financial Trust from Buy to Neutral.
  • PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) shares declined 5.4 percent to $8.95. On Tuesday, PAR Technology reported Q2 earnings of $0.16 on revenue of $62.3 million.
  • Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) slipped 5.1 percent to $10.61. Jefferies downgraded Chicago Bridge & Iron from Buy to Hold.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) declined 3 percent to $17.44. Citigroup downgraded Teva from Buy to Neutral.
  • Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) shares declined 3.6 percent to $102.63. Jack Henry & Associates reported Q4 earnings of $0.83 per share on revenue of $383.769 million.
     

Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers

