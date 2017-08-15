18 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares tumbled 22 percent to $85.33 after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter.
- TearLab Corp (NASDAQ: TEAR) shares dropped 21.7 percent to $1.70. TearLab reported a Q2 loss of $3.9 million.
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares fell 20.5 percent to $3.10. Cancer Genetics reported a Q2 loss of $2.8 million.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) shares dropped 20 percent to $27.79 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY17 guidance.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) declined 18.5 percent to $8.02 after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a downbeat outlook for the fourth quarter. The company also announced the retirement of its CFO Sean Smith.
- Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) fell 18.6 percent to $15.68. Netshoes reported a Q2 loss of $0.45 per share on sales of $139.451 million.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) dropped 17.5 percent to $7.18 after gaining 6.10 percent on Monday.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) dipped 15.7 percent to $6.49. ImmuCell reported a Q2 loss of $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.75 million.
- Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) shares slipped 13 percent to $41.69. Coach posted upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE: BPI) declined 12.6 percent to $8.79 after the company reported the pricing of 2.075 million share offering via selling holders.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) dropped 12.2 percent to $12.25.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares fell 8.2 percent to $2.80. Digital Ally reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.39 per share on sales of $3.5 million.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dropped 8.1 percent to $22.63. Omeros reported a 3 million share offering of common stock.
- Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) fell 7.8 percent to $18.58. Bank of America downgraded Uniti Group from Buy to Neutral.
- YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) declined 6.5 percent to $75.34. YY reported a proposed offering of 5.75 million American depositary shares.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares dropped 4.1 percent to $6.96. Myomo reported a Q2 loss of $3.35 per share on sales of $307,000.
- Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP) fell 3.7 percent to $18.91. Energy Transfer Partner reported a 8.1 million share offering of common stock.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) declined 2.2 percent to $28.80. Genpact reported a 10 million secondary offering of common stock.
Posted-In: Mid-Day LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.