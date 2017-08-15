25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares rose 10.6 percent to $10.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.

(NASDAQ: EXTR) shares rose 10.6 percent to $10.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 10.1 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 36.48 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 10.1 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 36.48 percent on Monday. Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 8.1 percent to $3.34 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter.

(NASDAQ: FATE) rose 8.1 percent to $3.34 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter. VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) rose 6.7 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.17 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: VHC) rose 6.7 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.17 percent on Monday. Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 6.5 percent to $2.14 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.91 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 6.5 percent to $2.14 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.91 percent on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares rose 6.2 percent to $3.29 in pre-market trading after surging 6.53 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: AVEO) shares rose 6.2 percent to $3.29 in pre-market trading after surging 6.53 percent on Monday. Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares rose 5.1 percent to $31.15 in pre-market trading after Buffett's Berkshire disclosed a new stake in the company.

(NYSE: SYF) shares rose 5.1 percent to $31.15 in pre-market trading after Buffett's Berkshire disclosed a new stake in the company. Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) gained 5.1 percent to $4.56 after gaining 0.93 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: PACB) gained 5.1 percent to $4.56 after gaining 0.93 percent on Monday. DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: STX) shares rose 4.8 percent to $3.51 in pre-market trading after surging 8.06 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: STX) shares rose 4.8 percent to $3.51 in pre-market trading after surging 8.06 percent on Monday. GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 4.5 percent to $10.18 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded GoPro from Sell to Neutral.

(NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 4.5 percent to $10.18 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded GoPro from Sell to Neutral. 500.com Ltd (NYSE: WBAI) rose 4.4 percent to $10.46 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.38 percent on Monday.

(NYSE: WBAI) rose 4.4 percent to $10.46 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.38 percent on Monday. Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 4.2 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.44 percent on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) shares fell 19.8 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY17 guidance.

(NYSE: DKS) shares fell 19.8 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY17 guidance. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) fell 14.7 percent to $8.40 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a downbeat outlook for the fourth quarter. The company also announced the retirement of its CFO Sean Smith.

(NASDAQ: PLAB) fell 14.7 percent to $8.40 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a downbeat outlook for the fourth quarter. The company also announced the retirement of its CFO Sean Smith. Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 11.5 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.39 per share on sales of $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 11.5 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.39 per share on sales of $3.5 million. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares fell 9.3 percent to $99.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter.

(NYSE: AAP) shares fell 9.3 percent to $99.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter. Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 7 percent to $22.90. Omeros reported a 3 million share offering of common stock.

(NASDAQ: OMER) fell 7 percent to $22.90. Omeros reported a 3 million share offering of common stock. Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) shares fell 6.6 percent to $44.75 in pre-market trading. Coach posted upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.

(NYSE: COH) shares fell 6.6 percent to $44.75 in pre-market trading. Coach posted upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) fell 6.3 percent to $75.50 in pre-market trading. YY reported a proposed offering of 5.75 million American depositary shares.

(NASDAQ: YY) fell 6.3 percent to $75.50 in pre-market trading. YY reported a proposed offering of 5.75 million American depositary shares. Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) fell 5.8 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.10 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: TCCO) fell 5.8 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.10 percent on Monday. Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares fell 5.4 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after declining 4.31 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: FRTA) shares fell 5.4 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after declining 4.31 percent on Monday. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) fell 5.3 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.06 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: CROX) fell 5.3 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.06 percent on Monday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 5 percent to $15.20 in pre-market trading after rising 1.91 percent on Monday.

(NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 5 percent to $15.20 in pre-market trading after rising 1.91 percent on Monday. Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) fell 3.8 percent to $28.30 in pre-market trading. Genpact reported a 10 million secondary offering of common stock.

(NYSE: G) fell 3.8 percent to $28.30 in pre-market trading. Genpact reported a 10 million secondary offering of common stock. Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP) fell 3.7 percent to $2.07 in pre-market trading. Energy Transfer Partner reported a 8.1 million share offering of common stock.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.