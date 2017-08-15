25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares rose 10.6 percent to $10.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 10.1 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 36.48 percent on Monday.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 8.1 percent to $3.34 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter.
- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) rose 6.7 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.17 percent on Monday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 6.5 percent to $2.14 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.91 percent on Monday.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares rose 6.2 percent to $3.29 in pre-market trading after surging 6.53 percent on Monday.
- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) shares rose 5.1 percent to $31.15 in pre-market trading after Buffett's Berkshire disclosed a new stake in the company.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) gained 5.1 percent to $4.56 after gaining 0.93 percent on Monday.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: STX) shares rose 4.8 percent to $3.51 in pre-market trading after surging 8.06 percent on Monday.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares rose 4.5 percent to $10.18 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded GoPro from Sell to Neutral.
- 500.com Ltd (NYSE: WBAI) rose 4.4 percent to $10.46 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.38 percent on Monday.
- Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose 4.2 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.44 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) shares fell 19.8 percent to $28.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter and lowered its FY17 guidance.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) fell 14.7 percent to $8.40 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a downbeat outlook for the fourth quarter. The company also announced the retirement of its CFO Sean Smith.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) fell 11.5 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally reported Q2 adjusted loss of $0.39 per share on sales of $3.5 million.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares fell 9.3 percent to $99.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected profit for its second quarter.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 7 percent to $22.90. Omeros reported a 3 million share offering of common stock.
- Coach Inc (NYSE: COH) shares fell 6.6 percent to $44.75 in pre-market trading. Coach posted upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) fell 6.3 percent to $75.50 in pre-market trading. YY reported a proposed offering of 5.75 million American depositary shares.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) fell 5.8 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.10 percent on Monday.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares fell 5.4 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after declining 4.31 percent on Monday.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) fell 5.3 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.06 percent on Monday.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares fell 5 percent to $15.20 in pre-market trading after rising 1.91 percent on Monday.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) fell 3.8 percent to $28.30 in pre-market trading. Genpact reported a 10 million secondary offering of common stock.
- Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP) fell 3.7 percent to $2.07 in pre-market trading. Energy Transfer Partner reported a 8.1 million share offering of common stock.
